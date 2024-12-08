Top smartphones below Rs 20,000 in India – December 2024 picks

This article lists the top mobile phones available under Rs 20,000, comparing features like processor, display, camera, and battery. The list includes iQOO Z9, Moto G85, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and Realme P1.

With new phones launching every month, it can be hard to keep a track of all the devices available in a price range. In order to help you select the right phone, we have compiled the list of top mobiles one can choose under a budget of Rs 20,000.

1. iQOO Z9 The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core CPU powers the iQOO Z9. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display produces vivid colors and smooth images. A 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor make up the back camera arrangement, while a 16MP camera on the front captures crisp selfies. It offers enough of room for movies and programs thanks to its 128GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone is running Android v14 and has a 5000mAh battery that enables 44W rapid charging. Dual 5G SIM cards are also supported. On Amazon, it costs Rs 19,998.

2. Moto G85 The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core CPU powers the Moto G85. Its 6.67-inch P-OLED display, which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, produces images that are lively and flowing. The front camera has a 32MP sensor for high-resolution selfies, while the back camera system has a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 5000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capability. The Moto G85 is an Android 14 device that supports dual 5G SIM connection.

3. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite The 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset powers it. The phone's dual back camera arrangement has two sensors: a 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). The 16MP sensor on the front camera has electronic image stabilization (EIS) capability. The 5,500mAh battery of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is capable of 5W reverse charging and 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging.

4. Realme P1 The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen of the Realme P1 has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. Regarding the chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC powers the Realme P1 5G. This smartphone offers 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Additionally, the MicroSD card allows these devices' capacity to be increased to 1TB.



A 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera are included in the smartphone. Additionally, it boasts a 16MP front-facing camera to meet all of your needs for video calls and selfies. A 5,000 mAh battery is housed within, and 45W SUPERVOOC rapid charging is supported.

