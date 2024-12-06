iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends

Discover the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite and 8s Gen 3 powered smartphones offering exceptional performance, efficiency, and stunning features. Explore top contenders like the Realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13, Xiaomi 14 Civi, OnePlus 12R, and Realme GT 6, boasting enhanced battery life, display quality, camera capabilities, and robust security.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 3:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

The new year is a fantastic opportunity to update your smartphone if you missed the holiday season. Finally, Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered choices are available, and you can take advantage of amazing deals on high-performance Snapdragon 8 series smartphones.

These processors, which offer exceptional performance, efficiency, and consistency, have emerged as the foundation of contemporary gadgets due to developments in mobile technology. Along with amazing raw power, they promise improvements in a number of important areas, including as battery life, display quality, camera performance, and even your privacy and security.

Let's take a moment to discuss why Snapdragon processors are regarded as the industry standard for smartphones before we reveal some amazing discounts on mid-range smartphones using Snapdragon technology!

article_image2

1. Realme GT 7 Pro

The first phone in India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is the Realme GT 7 Pro. With up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this powerful processor guarantees seamless performance even when faced with taxing workloads. The phone has a competent triple back camera system, with a 50MP main sensor with OIS at the center, and a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display that produces vivid, clear images. A sturdy construction with IP69 dust and water resistance, a handy fingerprint sensor beneath the display, and support for 120W rapid charging are other advantages. Amazon offers it at a starting price of Rs. 59,999.

article_image3

2. iQOO 13

High-performance smartphones like the iQOO 13 are made for gamers. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, which powers it, guarantees fluid, powerful gaming with improved visuals and minimal power usage. For precise control and smooth graphics, the smartphone's 144 Hz Q10 2K LTPO AMOLED display is perfect for fast-paced gaming. In order to avoid overheating during prolonged use, it also has a 7K VC Liquid Cooling System.

The phone has a strong 6000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge for continuous gaming, and it is rated IP68 and IP69. With its 32MP selfie camera and Sony 100mm portrait camera, the iQOO 13 promises to produce beautiful images in a variety of settings for photography aficionados.

article_image4

3. Xiaomi 14 CIVI

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform powers the Xiaomi 14 Civi, an all-arounder. The chipset combines cutting-edge architectural features like the Qualcomm Triple ISP and X4 Super-core with a power-efficient 4nm technology to deliver remarkable performance at a very low price. Up to 3000 nits of maximum brightness and a refresh rate of 120 Hz are supported by the quad-curve AMOLED display.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi promises an amazing content viewing experience with its dual speakers for strong audio and compatibility for cutting-edge HDR formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The cherry on top is the Leica Optics Professional Triple Camera. Long battery life is also guaranteed by the 4700mAh battery with 67W turbocharging.

article_image5

4. OnePlus 12R

Another intriguing mid-ranger that delivers excellent value and is powered by Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is the OnePlus 12R. With 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, this flagship processor offers blazing-fast performance, long battery life, and smooth multitasking. An fantastic gaming experience is further enhanced with Adreno graphics. Vibrant details may be captured with the Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, which is attached to the main camera on the back.

With Dolby Vision, the attractive 1.5K LTPO ProXDR Display provides incredibly high contrast and brightness. The 12R accommodates a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging even in its elegant appearance.

article_image6

5. Realme GT 6

The Realme GT6 maintains the speed and power reputation of the GT series while delivering impressive performance. With up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered gadget ensures seamless gaming and multitasking. With compatibility for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz improves visuals.

A 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto for portraiture are all part of the camera configuration. Stereo speakers, compatibility for Hi-res audio, and a huge 5500mAh battery with 120W rapid charging are some other intriguing features!

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

