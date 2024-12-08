Jio vs Airtel: Which offers the cheapest postpaid plans in 2024?

Airtel and Jio dominate the Indian telecom market, offering a variety of prepaid and postpaid plans. This article compares their cheapest postpaid plans, highlighting data allowances, call benefits, and additional perks like OTT subscriptions.

Billionaire businessman and one of the richest men in the world, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's Airtel are the two companies that dominate the Indian telecom market. Airtel has 400 million consumers, compared to over 490 million for Reliance Jio. Both businesses provide a range of prepaid and postpaid options in an effort to draw in more clients. We have some helpful information for you if you're sick of paying for prepaid plans and are thinking about moving to postpaid. This article provides details on Jio and Airtel's most affordable postpaid plans. With their postpaid plans, both businesses provide a number of advantages.

Airtel

If you have an Airtel SIM and are thinking about switching to postpaid, you should first familiarize yourself with the options that are offered. The lowest postpaid package offered by Airtel is Rs 449. In terms of data, this plan is far superior to a one-month prepaid plan because it provides 50GB of data for a month. Additionally, the subscription includes 100 SMS and unlimited calling. The postpaid package also includes a complimentary membership to Airtel Xstream Play Premium for OTT enthusiasts.



The most affordable postpaid package offered by Jio is Rs 349. For a month, the customers receive 30GB of data. They will also receive unlimited free calls to all networks in addition to this. Similar to prepaid programs, this one offers 100 SMS every day. Like the prepaid options, this postpaid package includes unlimited 5G data and a complimentary JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud subscription.



jio airtel

Reliance Jio increased the cost of its recharge plans in July of this year, making them more expensive for customers. Recharge plans were also increased by other private telecom companies like Vodafone Idea and Airtel. Millions of customers went to government-owned BSNL from private service providers after the price increase. According to telecom watchdog TRAI, private companies Jio and Airtel lost thousands of customers as BSNL acquired a huge number of consumers in recent months. Private businesses are increasingly providing alluring deals in an effort to win back their subscribers.



