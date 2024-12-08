Jio vs Airtel: Which offers the cheapest postpaid plans in 2024?

Airtel and Jio dominate the Indian telecom market, offering a variety of prepaid and postpaid plans. This article compares their cheapest postpaid plans, highlighting data allowances, call benefits, and additional perks like OTT subscriptions.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 3:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

Billionaire businessman and one of the richest men in the world, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's Airtel are the two companies that dominate the Indian telecom market. 

Airtel has 400 million consumers, compared to over 490 million for Reliance Jio. Both businesses provide a range of prepaid and postpaid options in an effort to draw in more clients.

We have some helpful information for you if you're sick of paying for prepaid plans and are thinking about moving to postpaid. This article provides details on Jio and Airtel's most affordable postpaid plans. With their postpaid plans, both businesses provide a number of advantages.

article_image2

Airtel

If you have an Airtel SIM and are thinking about switching to postpaid, you should first familiarize yourself with the options that are offered. The lowest postpaid package offered by Airtel is Rs 449. In terms of data, this plan is far superior to a one-month prepaid plan because it provides 50GB of data for a month.

Additionally, the subscription includes 100 SMS and unlimited calling. The postpaid package also includes a complimentary membership to Airtel Xstream Play Premium for OTT enthusiasts.
 

article_image3

The most affordable postpaid package offered by Jio is Rs 349. For a month, the customers receive 30GB of data. They will also receive unlimited free calls to all networks in addition to this. Similar to prepaid programs, this one offers 100 SMS every day. Like the prepaid options, this postpaid package includes unlimited 5G data and a complimentary JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud subscription.
 

article_image4

jio airtel

Reliance Jio increased the cost of its recharge plans in July of this year, making them more expensive for customers. Recharge plans were also increased by other private telecom companies like Vodafone Idea and Airtel. Millions of customers went to government-owned BSNL from private service providers after the price increase.

According to telecom watchdog TRAI, private companies Jio and Airtel lost thousands of customers as BSNL acquired a huge number of consumers in recent months. Private businesses are increasingly providing alluring deals in an effort to win back their subscribers.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

Government blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024; Facebook, X faced highest content takedowns shk

Indian Govt blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024 to tackle pro-Khalistan propaganda, hate speech & fraud

SHOCKING India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada snt

SHOCKING! India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot? gcw

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot?

Heartstrings Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH) gcw

'Heartstrings': Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Karnataka Bank PO recruitment 2024: Apply Online to get salary upto Rs 85,000 vkp

Karnataka Bank PO recruitment 2024: Apply Online to get salary upto Rs 85,000

India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final dmn

India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira makes a shocking move in latest twist NTI

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira makes a shocking move in latest twist

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira makes a shocking move in latest twist NTI

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira makes a shocking move in latest twist

Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood brides who opted for sarees instead of lehengas NTI

Sobhita, Deepika to Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood brides who opted for sarees instead of lehengas

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon