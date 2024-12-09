Busy day? WhatsApp’s unread message reminder is here to help | HERE'S HOW

Never miss a message again! WhatsApp is testing a new reminder feature for unread chats, prioritizing frequent contacts. Learn how to activate this feature in the latest Android beta and stay ahead of the curve.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 3:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

WhatsApp alerts you when a new conversation begins, and this also applies to audio and video conversations. However, what if we told you that the messaging app will soon also remind you of the texts you haven't read? Indeed, WhatsApp is already testing this functionality with beta users, and the regular version may soon include it. WhatsApp appears to have added messages to the roster since it first introduced the reminder feature with status updates.

WhatsApp offers you the choice to manually activate the tool, in contrast to other of its more recent additions. The settings' notifications tab is where the reminders are operated. To use WhatsApp immediately, you will need the Android beta version 2.24.25.29.

Toggle between Settings, Notifications, and Reminders

WhatsApp will notify you of the unread messages on a regular basis when you enable the reminder feature. Additionally, according to WaBetaInfo's feature descriptions, WhatsApp will only do this for users you often chat or engage with. We were able to test our beta version for the function, which indicates that the formal launch may not be far off.

In the beta version, WhatsApp offers a number of unpublished capabilities. Users may enroll in the program to have access to these new, future products from the platform.

One such function was just confirmed by the messaging app in public. Users using iPhones and Android devices may now officially utilize the new typing indication that WhatsApp has implemented. The typing indicator appears as a bubble on the right side of the screen inside the chat window. Before the message enters your feed, you will see three dots move as the individual is typing. The functionality will function by default and doesn't require activation.

