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3 Days On A Single Charge? Forget Power Banks? OnePlus N6 Packs An 8,000mAh Battery In India
OnePlus has just dropped its brand-new entry-level smartphone, the 'OnePlus N6', in India. This phone is packing a massive 8,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, and a 50MP camera. It will be up for grabs from July 4.
Famous smartphone company OnePlus has brought its latest entry-level phone, the 'OnePlus N6', to the Indian market. This is the first phone in the company's new 'N' series, and it's already making waves with its huge battery and new MediaTek processor. The main highlights are its massive 8,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset.
The phone comes in two variants. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs ₹22,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at ₹24,999. As part of a Prime Day offer, the company is giving a special discount of ₹1,000. On top of that, customers using Axis Bank and SBI credit cards will get a ₹2,000 instant discount. A six-month no-cost EMI option is also available. The phone's sale starts on July 4 on Amazon, and it will be available in two colours: Fresh Mint and Midnight Green.
This phone runs on OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The company has promised two major Android updates and three years of security updates. The phone features a 6.75-inch HD LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. For protection against dust and water, it has an IP65 rating. It has also received the MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for extra durability.
The MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex octa-core processor powers this smartphone. OnePlus claims the phone has scored over 6.15 lakh on the AnTuTu benchmark. To stop the phone from getting too hot, the company has included a vapor chamber cooling system covering an area of 5,300 square millimeters.
When it comes to the camera, the phone has a single 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel front camera. You can record videos in 1080p resolution at up to 60 frames per second.
The phone also has a Dual-View video mode. With its 8,000mAh battery, this phone supports 45W wired fast charging and 6.5W reverse wired charging. The company claims you can use the phone for up to three days on a single charge and that the battery will retain 80% of its capacity even after 1,600 charging cycles.
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