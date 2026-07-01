Famous smartphone company OnePlus has brought its latest entry-level phone, the 'OnePlus N6', to the Indian market. This is the first phone in the company's new 'N' series, and it's already making waves with its huge battery and new MediaTek processor. The main highlights are its massive 8,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset.

The phone comes in two variants. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs ₹22,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at ₹24,999. As part of a Prime Day offer, the company is giving a special discount of ₹1,000. On top of that, customers using Axis Bank and SBI credit cards will get a ₹2,000 instant discount. A six-month no-cost EMI option is also available. The phone's sale starts on July 4 on Amazon, and it will be available in two colours: Fresh Mint and Midnight Green.