OnePlus is set to launch its new budget-friendly N6 smartphone in India on June 30, marking the debut of the company's 'N series'. Positioned below the Nord series, the OnePlus N6 aims to cater to Gen Z users with an expected price point under ₹25,000.

OnePlus is all ready to launch its new affordable smartphone N6 in India on June 30. The firm will unveil its new ‘N series’ with the launch of the N6. Positioned below the Nord series, the OnePlus N6 is believed to be priced under ₹25,000 and to target Gen Z customers. It will be available on Amazon India, OnePlus's official online store, and in offline stores.

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OnePlus, the smartphone maker, is all set to launch its new affordable smartphone, OnePlus N6 in India on June 30, 2026. For this launch, the firm is set to introduce its new ‘N series’, an entry-level lineup targeting younger customers, especially Gen Z, who are looking for strong performance without a premium price tag. The handset will be available for purchase through Amazon India, OnePlus’ official online shop as well as through many physical retail outlets.

The launch of the N series will be a strategic move for OnePlus to further its presence in the Indian market, with the intention of creating a distinct three-tier product structure, N Series for entry-level, Nord Series for mid-range and Flagship series for the premium category. This move is expected to heat up the rivalry in the sub-₹25,000 smartphone segment.

What to Expect from OnePlus N6?

Exact specifications are still mostly shrouded in mystery, but official teases and leaks have given us a peek at what the OnePlus N6 may be like. The gadget is also said to have a design similar to the newly released Nord CE6, which features a flat back and frame, and a unique square-shaped module at the back that houses a dual-camera configuration. Colour possibilities mentioned include Black and Light Green, with some claims of a blue variety as well.

As for the design, the OnePlus N6 is said to have a flat display with a centred punch hole for the front camera. The leaks hint at a seamless viewing experience with a 6.78-inch Full 1.5K OLED display that boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate. The gadget is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super processor and is expected to operate on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

Positioning and pricing

The OnePlus N6 is rumoured to be a budget smartphone and is expected to be priced under ₹20,000 at launch or more specifically between ₹18,000 to ₹25,000. This posture is key for OnePlus to try to woo budget-conscious users. The N6 is targeted primarily towards Gen Z customers and the marketing approach is based on “sincerity and fast storytelling” using short videos and organic social media campaigns, said Ford, Vice President, OnePlus India.

Availability and outlook

The OnePlus N6 will be launched at 12 PM local time in India on June 30, 2026, and will be available for purchase instantly on popular online platforms like as Amazon.in and the official OnePlus India website, and offline through traditional retail outlets. The series name’s ‘N’ stands for New, Neo, and Never Off, meaning the phone is designed for long battery life and everyday use. The new series will likely compete with the existing cheap and mid-range options from firms like iQOO and Samsung in the under-₹25,000 sector.