Rakhi Sawant has fired shots at Kangana Ranaut yet again after calling her out for shaming Gen Z protestors. Sawant went on to call her the ‘most irritating person’ ever and aimed at her alleged ‘people-pleasing’ attitude. Keep scrolling to know more.

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most loved and celebrated social media personalities who makes millions of hearts with her witty remarks, stunning presence, and fearless attitude. She has been actively voicing her opinion for Gen Zs and the youth who protested for over a month over the NEET paper leak and irregularities in the education system. Now, the protest has ended with ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning. Recently, Kangana Ranaut called out Gen Zs over their protests that sparked widespread debate on social media.

Rakhi Takes A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut AGAIN

Rakhi took to Instagram and dropped a reel shaming Kangana and questioning her political career. Now, taking a fresh jibe at the actress on a fun interview talk show of sorts, she agreed that Kangana is the ‘most irritating person.’ Yes, you read that right. When the host asked her whom she thinks is the most irritating person, Rakhi said Kangana and further added, “Kangana, sirf uthte baithte chaat te rehti hai. Are shemdi, are kitna chategi? Kitna chatogi dimag logo ka. Aur itna chamchagiri? Shame on this.” ("Kangana is constantly flattering people wherever she goes. Seriously, how much more are you going to keep sucking up? How much more are you going to annoy people? So much sycophancy. Shame on this.")

Take a look at the video here

Fan's React

As soon as this post went viral, one fan wrote, “Kangana Vs. Rakhi debate, jo jeeta wo MP.” Another wrote, “A person with 0 filter.” One more fan wrote, “Shemdi was Personal.” i lovee herr." Another fan wrote, “Rakhi is so funny.”