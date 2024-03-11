Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zee Cine Awards 2024: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and others attend in best outfits

    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place last evening were celebrities from Bollywood to television attended the ceremony in style. 

    article_image1

    The Zee Cine Awards 2024 took place on the evening of March 10, 2024, at Dome Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai. 

    article_image2

    Rani Mukerji

    Rani Mukerji looked gorgeous on the red carpet of the Award show as she was draped in a down silk saree.

    article_image3

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, looked dapper as he ditched his shirt and wore a black two-piece suit. 

    article_image4

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a green shimmer gown that came with a high thigh slit. She kept her hair neatly tied in a bun. 

    article_image5

    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan arrived in style wearing a white and blue stripped shirt, a tie, and a black coat and pants.

    article_image6

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt displayed elegance and class as she wore a dark brown-golden saree whose blouse came with heavy work on it. 

    article_image7

    Kiara Advani

    For the Zee Cine Awards 2024, Kiara Advani wore a long off-shoulder pink gown and a silver and pink necklace to complete her look. 

    article_image8

    Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur

    Vidya Balan wore a red attire that came with an Indian touch as she was accompanied by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

    article_image9

    Sunny Deol with sons

    Sunny Deol arrived with his sons at the Award ceremony and opted for a black suit while his sons twinned in blue. 

