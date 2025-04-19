YRKKH Spoiler alert: Ruhi getting closer to Armaan? Read on
Ruhi is getting closer to Armaan, making AbhiRa jealous. Kavveri gets angry at AbhiRa's decision and refuses to go to Manish's house. Armaan saves Daksh's life
| Published : Apr 19 2025, 02:20 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Twists and turns continue in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the show focuses on Ruhi getting close to Armaan, making AbhiRa jealous.
25
Image Credit : Social Media
The show will depict a party at Manish's house. AbhiRa insists on the whole family attending, angering Kavveri.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Kavveri questions AbhiRa's authority and refuses to go to the party, upsetting AbhiRa. Manish advises Kavveri against crossing the line.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Daksh falls under Armaan's car, but Armaan reacts quickly and saves him.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Armaan takes care of Daksh, reminding Ruhi of Rohit, and she becomes emotional. Ruhi dreams of marrying Armaan, leading to more drama.
Top Stories