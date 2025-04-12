YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan, Abhira to have massive fight; Read on

Entertainment
The twists in YRKKH are not taking the name of reducing. Currently, the show is showing that after Rohit's departure, Armaan and Abhira have joined Poddar House
Now the show will show that Kaveri will play a new trick to teach Abhira a lesson. She is going to make Abhira the owner of Poddar firm in front of everyone
After this, Abhira will become everyone's boss. In such a situation, troubles will start in Armaan and Abhira's life. At the same time, Abhira will get busy in the office
In such a situation, Ruhi will make various excuses to call Armaan to her. At the same time, he will also go to Ruhi and get distracted from his work
Seeing these actions of Armaan, Abhira will get upset and then both will have a fierce fight. At the same time, Ruhi will take advantage of these fights
At the same time, in the coming time, the show will show that there will be so much distance between Abhira and Armaan that they will decide to get divorced
