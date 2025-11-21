Bollywood has been shaken after Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, was summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with a Dawood Ibrahim-linked drug racket. As the investigation deepens, the case has raised serious questions.

This came as an ever-so-surprising summons in the very glamourous life of Bollywood actor Siddhanth (Siddhant) Kapoor, who is the brother of Shraddha Kapoor, as the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police has summoned the actor in a concerning high-profile investigation involving major drug syndicates and alleged parties purported to be linked to drugs underworld networks of Dawood Ibrahim.

Dawood Ibrahim Drug Racket Case:

According to law enforcement sources, criminals under investigation are alleged to have thrown lavish drug parties, both in Mumbai and abroad. Some of the major accused, namely Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, purportedly told the cops that Siddhanth Kapoor and other famous names from the industry attended the parties.

The ANC have duly stated that this syndicate may be connected to a larger one in the larger network of Salim Dola, a name reportedly linked with Dawood Ibrahim. The investigation, meanwhile, is now looking into whether these were simply social gatherings or another chain focusing on drug distribution.

Summons Served: What Next for Siddhant Kapoor?

As per the official communication, Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned to present himself before the ANC on November 25. During the proceeding, he will be questioned regarding his association with these parties, any role he may have played, and what he knew about the alleged criminal network.

Socialite Orhan “Orry” Awatramani is also among the names of persons interested in this investigation, and he too has been summoned to appear separately.

A Wider Ramification of the Case

ANC investigations of the instances could, in fact, have a wide impact, particularly because of the possible links to the underworld network associated with Dawood Ibrahim. If proven, this would unveil a vast nexus involving drugs, power, and possibly international smuggling.

Siddharth's Tainted Past

This is not the first time allegations against drugs have been there on Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhant Kapoor. In 2022, he was arrested by the Bengaluru police due to a raid on a rave party, where he was believed to have tested positive for drugs. That matter stood separately and had nothing to do with this ongoing high-profile investigation in Mumbai.

Thus far, Siddhant Kapoor hasn't been charged with any specific crime relating to this investigation, and he hasn't addressed the media. Some within the industry surmise that his legal committee will cooperate with investigators on the matter while guarding against hypotheses without any real basis.