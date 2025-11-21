Veteran actress Helen celebrated her 87th birthday with a star-studded bash. Yesteryear icons Rekha, Asha Parekh, and Waheeda Rehman attended, highlighting their enduring friendship. Rekha was in a fun mood, even posing as a photographer.

Star-Studded Arrivals

While Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman were dressed up in traditional sarees, Rekha opted for a cool black outfit that she paired with a blue denim jacket. Rekha was in fun mood as she chatted with the paparazzi and happily posed for photos. At one point, she even slipped into photographer mode, playfully picking up a pap's camera and showing off her own flair behind the lens.

Birthday Girl Shines

Birthday girl Helen was all smiles as she happily posed for the paps. She looked gorgeous in a purple salwar kameez.

A Celebration of Enduring Friendships

The guest list undoubtedly reflected Helen's enduring friendships. The presence of Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh at the celebration reminded fans of the unwavering bond the trio has shared through every high and low. They are often spotted together at events or on their trips.

About the 'Queen of Dance'

Helen, often referred to as the 'Queen of Dance' in Bollywood, is known for her captivating dance performances and enigmatic screen presence. Her birthday bash was also attended by her husband Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alizeh among others.