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YouTuber Nandu: What Happens If She's Found Guilty? Jail, Deportation on the Cards?
YouTuber Rama Nandana and her husband Madhukar are in deep trouble over a visa scam. Allegations are flying that they cheated many people using a fake company. If they are found guilty, what punishment awaits Nandu and her team?
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Image Credit : facebook.com/NandusWorld
A popular YouTuber in the Telugu states
Nandu, whose real name is Rama Nandana, built a huge fan base with her 'Nandus World' YouTube channel. She and her husband Madhukar run the channel from the UK, becoming very famous in the Telugu states. Many saw them as an inspiration, but now, victims are coming forward with allegations of fraud against Nandu, her husband, and her father. The team denies everything but hasn't shown any proof to back their claims.
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Image Credit : Nandu instagram
Nandu's family, settled with their own house and business in the UK..
Nandu and Madhukar live in their own house in the UK and run a company. People have accused them of taking lakhs of rupees with promises of UK visa renewals and jobs. When victims asked for their money back, the couple allegedly threatened them. Cases have been filed after they reportedly collected huge sums through offices in Hyderabad, Guntur, and London. Nandu, her husband Madhukar, and her father Mohan Rao are named in the cases and are reportedly not reachable.
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Image Credit : facebook.com/NandusWorld
What punishment is Nandu likely to get..?
Reports say cases have also been filed against them in the UK. Experts there believe that if the allegations are proven, the consequences will be very serious. This kind of visa scam, along with forgery claims, is a major crime in the UK. If found guilty, they could be looking at 8 to 10 years in jail and a massive fine.
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Image Credit : facebook.com/NandusWorld
Will they return to India?
Even though Nandu's family are UK citizens, a guilty verdict could mean up to 10 years in jail under both UK and Indian laws. After serving their sentence, authorities might cancel their passports and deport them to India. Analysts suggest that after 10 years, UK police could hand them over to Indian authorities. Since cases are filed here too, they will likely face another trial in Indian courts.
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Image Credit : facebook.com/NandusWorld
What about Nandus World?
Nandu, or Nandana, got super popular through her YouTube channel 'Nandus World', which has over 22 lakh subscribers. Her family videos get millions of views instantly. If she is found guilty in this scam, it will definitely hit her channel hard. YouTube might even suspend the channel. For now, Rama Nandana is a hot topic, and everyone is watching to see how this story unfolds.
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