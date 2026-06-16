1 5 Image Credit : facebook.com/NandusWorld

A popular YouTuber in the Telugu states

Nandu, whose real name is Rama Nandana, built a huge fan base with her 'Nandus World' YouTube channel. She and her husband Madhukar run the channel from the UK, becoming very famous in the Telugu states. Many saw them as an inspiration, but now, victims are coming forward with allegations of fraud against Nandu, her husband, and her father. The team denies everything but hasn't shown any proof to back their claims.