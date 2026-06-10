A YouTuber from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, Rachna Gurjar, had her home robbed of jewels and cash worth lakhs. The thieves meticulously planned the break-in, disabling CCTV cameras, and investigators are now looking into whether her social media posts showcasing wealth attracted the robbers.

It looks like the incorrect people could have clicked the "follow" button. Investigators are looking into whether a YouTuber from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, whose home was targeted by robbers, lost jewels and money worth lakhs. The incident happened at the home of Rachna Gurjar, who lives in Shivpuri's Mohni hamlet. The robbers reportedly planned their break-in with great care.

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The accused is seen entering with the use of a ladder in CCTV video from the residence that has subsequently come to light. Before entering the building, they are said to have cut cables that were affixed to the wall. The video also shows the extent to which the thieves went in order to evade capture. They allegedly used a stick to tilt the CCTV camera upward before to the heist in order to lessen the likelihood that their faces would be clearly caught.

After breaking into a cabinet, the burglars are said to have searched the whole residence. By the time they left, gold and silver jewellery along with cash had reportedly been stolen. Visuals from the house show belongings scattered across rooms, highlighting the extent of the break-in.

The incident has drawn attention because of claims that the victim frequently shared photographs on social media featuring jewellery, cash and luxury vehicles. The theft has rekindled conversations about how openly showcasing pricey items online may occasionally draw unwelcome attention, even as detectives look into every avenue.

Police opened an investigation and filed a case after receiving a complaint from the family. In order to identify the individuals responsible for the break-in, authorities are presently examining the CCTV video and compiling evidence.

Sanjeev Mool, Additional Superintendent of Police, stated that a complaint has been filed and that attempts are being made to track down the offenders. After observing social media activity, police are also looking into whether the culprits purposefully targeted the residence.

The event serves as a sobering reminder that material posted online can occasionally go far beyond its intended audience, with repercussions that may extend into real life, as the hunt for the perpetrators continues.