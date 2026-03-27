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YouTuber Armaan Malik Crore Net Worth: 2 Wives, 5 Kids, 10 Apartments, and Property Worth Crores—You'll Be Shocked!
YouTuber Armaan Malik, who makes family vlogs and songs, is making headlines once more. His first wife just had her third baby, which means he now has a total of five kids!
YouTuber Armaan Malik Net Worth
YouTuber Armaan Malik Net Worth
YouTuber Armaan Malik Net Worth
YouTuber Armaan Malik Net Worth
YouTuber Armaan Malik Net Worth
YouTuber Armaan Malik Net Worth
The man who now deals in crores had a very simple start. At one point, he was left with only ₹35,000. But during the lockdown, TikTok and then YouTube completely changed his life. Armaan Malik has also appeared on Bigg Boss 19 with both his wives.
YouTuber Armaan Malik Net Worth
Armaan Malik became famous mainly for living with his two wives, Payal Malik (first wife) and Kritika Malik (second wife). He creates videos with his wives and children. This family-focused content is what gives him a unique identity on social media and connects him with millions of fans.
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