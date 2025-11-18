- Home
Bigg Boss OTT fame Armaan Malik, who has four children—three with Payal Malik and one with Kritika Malik—became famous for his polyamorous lifestyle.
Bigg Boss: OTT Fame Armaan Malik took to Instagram to share that he and his children have lately received death threats. He shared a video on social media, and the influencer encouraged the Punjab police to take strong action against the threats. As proof, Armaan included an audio sample in the video.
"Avi avi jo mujhe dhamki aayi hai, wo sun ke na aapke rongte khade ho jayenge (The threat I just received, if you hear it, you will get goosebumps)," according to Armaan in a recent post.
He went on to say that he has been subjected to this abuse for the last month. Not only has he been threatened, but so have his children. Urging the Punjab government to act, he supplied an audio recording in which the individual threatening his family says, "Apne bache ko bacha ke rakhiye, tujhe goli baad me lagegi tere bachchon ko pehle lagegi."
Armaan's new social media post has his admirers concerned. A user replied on his post, "We will pray for you. 🙏." A other individual posted, "We are always with u plz be safe n don't go out for some days."
How many children does Armaan Malik have?
Armaan has four children: three with his first wife, Payal Malik, and one with his second wife, Kritika Malik. Armaan and Payal have twins, Ayaan, Tuba, and Chirayu. On the other side, Armaan and Kritika had a son named Zaid.
Since Armaan and his wife emerged on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, the trio has received a lot of attention and popularity. They continue to be open about their relationship on social media, gaining a big following. Sana Makbul won Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.