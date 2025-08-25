Singer Armaan Malik revealed that he wasn’t keen on his brother Amaal Mallik joining Bigg Boss 19. In a lighthearted remark, he compared the reality show to a ‘boarding school’ experience.

The extravagant launch of Bigg Boss 19 has kept the gossip mill churning, and one of the biggest surprises has been the entrance of singer-composer Amaal Mallik into the house. While his fans went berserk about it, his younger brother and singer Armaan Malik confessed that he wasn't very happy about the decision at first.

Armaan Malik Didn’t Want Amaal Mallik to Join Bigg Boss

In a Q&A session with fans on social media, Armaan mentioned that he openly opposed Amaal's decision to join the show. He jokingly said that they might as well convince "bhai sahab" that he was spending his time in "boarding school" having fun till he finished another concert or two of his housekeeping musical projects. The comment went viral almost instantaneously, proving the fun-loving bond between the two.

Reluctance Turns to Support

While he was not keen on Amaal joining Bigg Boss 19, Armaan is now giving full support. He encouraged his brother and wished him luck in the house, asking him to return with a trophy. His mix of humor and heartfelt wishing shows how, despite initial hesitation, he is now rallying support for Amaal in his challenging journey.

What Was He Worried About?

Armaan's reluctance was not because of Amaal's capability but of the taxing and emotionally challenging nature of Bigg Boss. Reality television houses come with drama, conflict, and scrutiny, so much so that these contestants find themselves bursting sometimes. Besides, Amaal has publicly displayed his interaction with stress and personal difficulties in the past, making Armaan all the more protective toward him.

The Brotherly Bond

Now that Amaal is officially inside the house, Armaan seems to have accepted it. His `boarding school' remark shows that he hopes Amaal has a lot of fun and comes back energized to work on music. Already, fans have seen the sweet sibling dynamic unfold, offering yet another emotional dimension to this season.

While the drama and depth attached to Amaal's presence in Bigg Boss 19 would be cool, Armaan's messages outside the house keep the fans entertained with their light-hearted yet deep attachments. Together, the Malik brothers have ensured that their bond keeps being a topic beyond the walls of the show.