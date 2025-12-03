- Home
- Entertainment
- Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's Magic, Film Making Big Splash
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's Magic, Film Making Big Splash
Tere Ishk Mein is doing wonders at the box office. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's film is earning impressively every day. Meanwhile, the collection figures for the fifth day have been revealed. Let's check the box office collection data of these days
The magic of Tere Ishk Mein
Director Aanand L. Rai's film Tere Ishk Mein is holding strong at the box office. The film's magic is something to see. In just 5 days, it has earned impressively and might soon join the 100 crore club.
Tere Ishk Mein's 5th day collection
It's been 5 days since the release of Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's film Tere Ishk Mein. According to a sacnilk.com report, the film did a business of 8.27 crore on its fifth day. The film's net collection in India has reached 69.02 crore.
Tere Ishk Mein's earnings
Tere Ishk Mein earned 16 crore on its opening day, 17 crore on the second day, and did a business of 19 crore on the third day. On the fourth day, it earned 8.75 crore.
Tere Ishk Mein's worldwide collection
The film Tere Ishk Mein has earned over 80 crore at the worldwide box office. The film's overseas collection has reached 7.25 crore. Its gross collection in India has exceeded 72.25 crore.
Budget of the film Tere Ishk Mein
Director Aanand L. Rai made Tere Ishk Mein on a budget of 85 crore. It's a romantic musical film, with a screenplay written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.
Star cast of the film Tere Ishk Mein
In Tere Ishk Mein, along with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and others are in lead roles.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.