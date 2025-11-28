Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, stars of the romantic drama 'Saiyaara', won the GenZ Icon award at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2025. Ahaan, in his debut, expressed feeling 'speechless' upon receiving his first major award.

Ahaan Panday's 'Speechless' Moment

Expressing gratitude to everyone who helped him throughout his journey, Ahaan noted, "I think any artist has dreamed of coming on a stage and accepting their first award..." "I think any artist has dreamed of coming on a stage and accepting their first award," he said as quoted by CNN-News18. He added, "I've practised in front of my bathroom mirror many times, at least 300 to 400 times. But I didn't expect the possibility of me being completely and utterly speechless on such a big stage."

About 'Saiyaara' and Its Stars

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, 'Saiyaara' marks Ahaan Panday's acting debut. At the same time, Aneet Padda, who has previously appeared in 'Salaam Venky' and 'Big Girls Don't Cry', plays her first lead role in a film.

Plot and Reception

The film, which stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, whose emotional journey has left many viewers both smiling and in tears. The film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music. (ANI)