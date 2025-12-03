- Home
- Entertainment
- Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone: 10 Stars Absent From Box Office In 2025; 5 To Make Strong Comebacks in 2026
Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone: 10 Stars Absent From Box Office In 2025; 5 To Make Strong Comebacks in 2026
Many stars had blockbuster film releases. However, there were also many stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone who were missing from the screen in 2025 and didn't have a single film release. Let's find out about them
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan made a huge splash at the box office with his 3 films in 2023. However, none of his movies were released in 2024 or 2025. He will make a big comeback in 2026 with his film King.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has no movie releases this year, 2025. However, she will rock the box office in 2026 with the film King.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan also had no movie releases in 2025. He will be seen showing his magic on Diwali 2026. His movie Ramayan Part 1 will be released.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt also did not appear on screen in 2025. However, in 2026, she will be seen creating a storm with her 2 blockbuster films, Alpha and Love & War.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor was also missing from the screen in 2025. According to reports, she currently has no upcoming movies.
Ranbir Kapoor
No movie of Ranbir Kapoor was seen in 2025, but in 2026, he will dominate the box office. He will be seen in Love & War and Ramayan Part 1.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, one of Bollywood's top actresses, has been missing from the screen for a long time. She had no Bollywood movie in 2025. She won't be seen on screen in the new year, 2026, either.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not been seen on screen for a long time. It is being said that she will not have any movie releases in the coming new year either.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif also had no film releases in 2025. She is currently enjoying her motherhood period. Also, no film of hers will be seen in 2026.
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji appears less in films now. No movie of hers was released in 2025, but in 2026, she will make a splash with her film Mardaani 3.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.