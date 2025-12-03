- Home
- Entertainment
- Priyanka Chopra Dating History: Shahid Kapoor To Harman Baweja; Actress Was Linked With These Stars
Priyanka Chopra Dating History: Shahid Kapoor To Harman Baweja; Actress Was Linked With These Stars
Priyanka Chopra Affair: Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 7th wedding anniversary on December 2nd. However, before marrying Nick, she had a crush on several celebs. So, check out the full list of her affairs
Aseem Merchant
The first name on this list is Aseem Merchant. Priyanka fell for Aseem Merchant during her modeling days. However, their relationship didn't last long.
Harman Baweja
After this, Priyanka made her Bollywood debut and then had an affair with Harman Baweja.
Shahid Kapoor
After breaking up with Harman Baweja, Priyanka fell in love with Shahid Kapoor. However, they broke up after some time.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's name is also on this list. However, Akshay was already married. That's why they went their separate ways.
Shah Rukh Khan
During the shooting of the film 'Don 2', Priyanka's name was linked with Shah Rukh Khan, but they grew distant because of Gauri Khan.
Tom Hiddleston
Then Priyanka made her Hollywood debut. During this time, she started dating Tom Hiddleston, but they separated for some reason.
Nick Jonas
After this, Priyanka fell for Nick Jonas and then they got married in 2018.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.