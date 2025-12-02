- Home
Year Ender 2025: Bollywood in 2025 saw a fierce wave of talent, big releases, and unforgettable performances. From blockbuster kings to breakout stars, Vicky Kaushal to Ahaan Panday these actors ruled the year with massive impact on the box office
Year Ender 2025: Top 10 Bollywood Actors of the Year
Year 2025 has been a great year for the Bollywood film fraternity. Films like ‘Saiyaara’, ‘Chhaava’ gave massive performances at the box office. Let's check out the actors whose performances will remain a highlight when the year is remembered.
Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava
Vicky Kaushal owned 2025 with a rare combination of box-office strength and critical praise. His performance in Chhaava became a cultural moment, driving massive footfalls and online buzz. He proved he could carry a big historical drama while staying sincere and grounded, making him one of the year’s strongest and most reliable actors
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna as Aurangazeb, delivered a memorable performance in Chhaava, reminding audiences of his unmatched finesse. Even in a supporting role, he brought sharp intensity and sophistication to every frame. His ability to elevate a film without overshadowing others made him a standout performer of 2025 and a favourite among critics. To make a mark amid Vicky's electric performance is something a class actor like Akshaye Khanna can only pull off.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar in Sky Force, Kesari 2 was brilliant. His subtle, nuanced performance in these legal, military dramas shows his greatness. His consistency, work ethic, and ability to deliver crowd-pleasing cinema kept him firmly in the spotlight.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan stayed in the spotlight even though his Eid-release ‘Sikander’ failed at the Box Office. From hosting Bigg Boss to attending trending talk-shows, Salman showed how the game of relevance is played.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn cemented his place among 2025’s top performers with the success of Raid 2, delivering an intense, tightly controlled performance. He balanced seriousness with mass appeal, reminding audiences why he remains one of Bollywood’s most trusted leading men. His ability to uplift realistic dramas kept him relevant and respected throughout the year. His movie opposite Rakul Preet Singh ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is still running at theatres.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan’s selective approach paid off once again with Sitaare Zameen Par. The film showcased his emotional depth and thoughtful storytelling style. In a year dominated by action, he delivered something heartfelt and meaningful. His commitment to quality cinema and his influence over audience expectations made him a key figure in 2025.
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol made a powerful comeback with Jaat, drawing massive enthusiasm from loyal fans and new viewers. His raw screen energy and nostalgic appeal clicked instantly. The film reminded audiences of the intensity he brings to action-drama roles, proving that even after decades, he can still command the screen and the box office.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana impressed again in 2025 with Thamma, a film that blended emotion, freshness, and strong storytelling. His ability to switch between unconventional and mainstream roles helped him stand out in a competitive year. With natural acting and genuine charm, he remained one of Bollywood’s most dependable and versatile talents.
Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara
Ahaan Panday stunned the industry with his breakout performance in Saiyaara, one of the year’s biggest surprise hits. His screen confidence, fresh appeal, and strong debut made him a name everyone noticed. For a newcomer to achieve such success is rare, and his rise became one of 2025’s most discussed Bollywood stories.
