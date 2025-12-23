- Home
Year Ender 2025: Saiyaara To Kantara Chapter 1; many films made their makers rich with their earnings. A recent example is ‘Dhurandhar’. Take a look at the top 10 movies that became the real champions; Read On Now
Image Credit : Film Poster
10. Dashavatar
10. Dashavatar: 383.6% profit.
9. Kantara Ch. 1
397.24% profit.
Image Credit : Film Poster
8. Lokaah: Chapter 1
8. Lokaah: Ch. 1: 419.8% profit.
7. Bou Buttu Bhuta
439% profit.
Image Credit : Film Poster
6. Roi Roi Binale
6. Roi Roi Binale: 507% profit.
5. Saiyaara
650.3% profit.
Image Credit : Film Poster
4. Little Hearts
4. Little Hearts: 1223.5% profit.
3. Mahavatar Narsimha
1553% profit.
Image Credit : Film Poster
2. Su From So
2. Su From So: 1951.7% profit.
1. Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayate
18704% profit.
