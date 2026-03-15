Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday, receiving wishes from across the industry. Her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari shared a picture from their film's set, while mother Soni Razdan penned a touching note for her 'baby girl'.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has turned a year older today, celebrating her 33rd birthday on Sunday. While heartwarming wishes have been pouring in for the actor, with fans, friends, family showering her with much love, Alia also received a special shoutout from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari.

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Wishes pour in from co-stars and colleagues

In an Instagram story, Sharvari shared a picture of herself with Alia, showing the duo posing at a hilly location, suggesting that the moment was capturing during the shoot of their film 'Alpha'. "Sending you a BIG TIGHT hug! You are the bestest!!! Love you lots! Happy Birthday you, Alooo!" Sharvari wrote in her birthday message.

In the picture, both the actors could be seen dressed in puffer winter jackets, looking over the stunning scenic beauty of the location. They have their backs turned toward the camera.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has received heartfelt greetings from many of her friends and colleagues from the industry, including the likes of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nimrat Kaur among others.

Soni Razdan's heartfelt message

Her mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan also penned down a touching message for her, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond.

It read, "Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life. You are the most generous, kind, and loving soul -- and always have been. They say that in life you receive what you give to others."

"May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return. May you continue to inspire us, and everyone whose life you touch, with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon, the stars, and back again," Razdan added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

On the work front

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller 'Alpha'. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the series 'The Railway Men.' It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

'Alpha' will arrive in theatres on July 10, 2026. (ANI)