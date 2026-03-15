Rashmika Mandanna wished her brother-in-law Anand Deverakonda on his birthday with a goofy picture and a dance video. Her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, also penned a heartfelt note for his younger brother, calling him their 'favourite boy'.

Rashmika Mandanna's Playful Birthday Wish

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has extended a heartwarming birthday wish for her brother-in-law, fellow actor Anand Deverakonda. Sharing a goofy picture, capturing the duo's playful antics, she wrote, "Anandaaaaa... happy happy happieshhtttttt birthdaaaayyyy to youuuuu!! You are away shooting and we miss you...but we hope your work is going well. May we always be crazy enough to be calling out to the fish like this..." Rashmika also mentioned her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, futher adding, "Oh oh... Apparently we were calling out to the fish while this photo was taken Vijju said," she wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She followed with another video with Anand Deverakonda, showing the duo dancing together. "And may we always be dancing like this!" the 'Thama' star said.

Vijay Deverakonda's Heartfelt Tribute

Vijay Deverakonda also dropped a heartwarming wish for his younger brother on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my boyyy. He has been by my side since the day he was born and I feel so blessed and lucky to have a brother. @ananddeverakonda you are our favourite boy.. and we all watch everything you do with pride and joy. I love you," he wrote.

Vijay also dedicated a series of stories to his brother, including one of him and Anand watching a game, a video of the brothers playing football, and a picture of Anand watching over an injured Rashmika.

Anand Deverakonda's Upcoming Film

On the work front, Anand Deverakonda will be next seen in 'Epic: First Semester'. The film's song 'Sancharame' was recently unveiled.

The track is penned by noted lyricist Goreti Venkanna and composed and sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab along with Venkanna. Shot across streets and landmarks in London, the song visually reflects the film's narrative about Telugu college students navigating life in the United Kingdom.

'Epic: First Semester' also reunites Anand with co-star Vaishnavi Chaitanya after their successful collaboration in 'Baby.' The film marks the directorial debut of Aditya Haasan and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios. (ANI)