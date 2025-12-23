- Home
- Year Ender 2025: Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal To Avika Gor, Milind Chandwani; 10 Celebrity Marriages of The Year
Year Ender 2025: For several celebs from movies and TV, 2025 was very special like Hina Khan and Avika Gor. A new phase began in many celebs' lives. Some started a new journey in life, while others found their perfect match. Many celebs got married
Sandeep Baswana-Ashlesha Sawant and Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani
Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana married in November after 23 years of living together. Avika Gor wed boyfriend Milind Chandwani on a reality show set in September.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru and Priya Banerjee-Prateik Babbar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married director Raj Nidimoru in December; it's a second marriage for both. Prateik Babbar wed Priya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony in February.
Zainab Raoji-Akhil Akkineni
Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni had a private wedding in June. Famous TV actress Hina Khan had a registered marriage with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in the same month.
Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal and Sara Khan-Krish Pathak
Prajakta Koli married boyfriend Vrishank Khanal in February after dating for 13 years. Sara Khan wed Krish Pathak in December, following both Hindu and Muslim rituals.
Aashna Shroff-Armaan Malik and Dev Joshi-Aarti
Singer Armaan Malik married influencer Aashna Shroff in an intimate January wedding. Baalveer actor Dev Joshi wed his girlfriend Aarti in a private ceremony in Nepal in February.
