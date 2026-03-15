Actor and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has hinted at 'secret' plans for summer 2026 during the premiere of her new film 'Wishful Thinking'. While looking forward to a new record and tour in spring, she kept her summer plans under wraps.

Maya Hawke Teases 'Secret' Summer 2026 Plans

Actor and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has hinted at exciting but "secret" plans for summer 2026, keeping fans guessing about what she has in store, according to People. The Stranger Things star spoke about her upcoming projects during an appearance at the premiere of her new sci-fi romantic comedy 'Wishful Thinking' at the South by Southwest.

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"I wish I could tell you, but I can't," Hawke said when asked about her summer plans, as per the outlet. The 27-year-old actor added that while she is looking forward to releasing her new music and going on tour in the spring, her full plans for the summer remain under wraps.

"Right now, I'm really looking forward to putting my record out and doing a little tour, but that's more spring," she said. "I'm really looking forward to this movie."

When asked whether she simply hadn't planned her summer yet or was keeping something under wraps, Hawke responded with a single word: "Secret," according to People.

About 'Wishful Thinking'

In Wishful Thinking, Hawke stars alongside Lewis Pullman as a couple attending therapy whose relationship begins to influence the world around them. The film's cast also includes Randall Park, Jake Shane and Amita Rao, according to People.

Personal Life and Recent Wedding

The premiere comes shortly after Hawke tied the knot with musician Christian Lee Hutson on February 14 in New York City. Several of her Stranger Things co-stars attended the ceremony, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery. Her parents, actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, were also present at the ceremony, where the couple reportedly wore outfits by Prada.

Speaking earlier about her relationship with Hutson on 'The Zach Sang Show', Hawke said she values being in a relationship with someone she considers a close friend. "It's awesome. I cannot recommend dating your friends highly enough," she said, according to People.

Other Upcoming Projects

The actor also has several upcoming projects, including playing Wiress in 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' and starring in the psychological drama Lucia, though it remains unclear whether either project is connected to her secret summer plans, according to People. (ANI)