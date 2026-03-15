Kris Jenner advises young people to follow what excites them in their careers. While acknowledging college can be a 'safety net' and essential for some fields, she emphasizes personal growth and passion over traditional academic paths.

Kris Jenner has shared candid advice for young people about education and career choices, saying that while college can be a valuable "safety net," individuals should ultimately follow what excites them, according to People.

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Kris, who is mom to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, reflected on not preventing her children from seeking higher education despite not going to college herself.

Personal Experience Over Traditional Paths

Speaking on the recent episode of the SmartLess podcast, Jenner said, "I'm going to get in trouble here because I did not go to college," explaining that traditional academic paths were not something she felt strongly about growing up, as quoted by People.

Jenner shared that her children have taken different paths when it comes to higher education. "My son went to the University of Southern California. Kim went to college for maybe a couple of weeks. Kourtney graduated from college," she said, noting that only some of her children pursued formal degrees, according to People.

Jenner explained that for her, learning has always been about curiosity and personal growth rather than following a single traditional path. "I love to learn, and I soak it all in," she said, adding that people absorb knowledge differently and should make choices based on their interests and ambitions, according to People.

Balancing Passion with Practicality

While encouraging young people to pursue their passions, Jenner also acknowledged that higher education can provide stability in certain professions. "If you want to be a doctor or a surgeon or go into law, obviously you need that education," she said.

Her daughter, Kim Kardashian, is currently studying law while continuing to appear on the family's reality show, The Kardashians.

Jenner concluded by advising young people to think about what truly excites them when planning their future. "What is it that gets you excited about life and what you want to do with your career?" she said. "Follow your heart," according to People. (ANI)