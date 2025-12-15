Year Ender 2025: Lokesh Kanagaraj to Keerthiswaran – Top 5 Best Tamil Directors
Top 5 Best Directors of Tamil Cinema in 2025: Here’s a look at the top five directors who stood out this year for their films, storytelling, and impact on Tamil cinema.
Top Tamil Directors
Every year, Tamil cinema sees the release of hundreds of films across genres and budgets. This year alone, over 500 movies hit screens. Based on storytelling, execution, and critical reviews, here’s a look at the directors who truly stood out.
Box Office Hit
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, Coolie became the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. Its action-packed storyline and Lokesh’s direction resonated with fans, securing a top spot at the box office.
Low-Budget Success
Director Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule, gained popularity for his heartwarming films. His movie Dragon, made on a modest budget, became a massive hit, grossing ₹152 crore and ranking fourth among the year’s top-grossing Tamil films.
Youthful Romance Hit
Director Keerthiswaran, known for his debut Soorarai Pottru, delivered another success with Dude. The romance-centered film resonated with young audiences, achieving both critical acclaim and commercial success, grossing ₹100 crore at the box office.
Family Drama Success
Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran, captivated audiences with its simple story, realistic performances, and heartfelt family sentiment. Made on a modest budget, the film grossed ₹90 crore, emerging as one of the year’s standout Tamil releases.
Middle-Class Drama
Rajeshwar Kalisamy made his directorial debut with Kudumbasthan, a film exploring the lives of a middle-class family. Celebrated across Tamil Nadu, the movie earned critical acclaim and achieved notable success at the box office.
