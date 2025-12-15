Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to headline an ambitious zombie thriller titled Pralay after the success of Dhurandhar. The film is said to feature a Hunger Games-inspired setup recreated in Mumbai, promising a high-octane cinematic experience.

Ranveer Singh is going full throttle on his next, a mega production that is said to follow up the last film. Speculations in tinsel town indicate that the actor is going on to star in Pralay, an ambitious high-concept grave thriller with interestingly conspicuous mainstream boundaries for Hindi. Not just the subject, it is already creating a stir around its scale and visuals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ranveer Singh Teams Up for Zombie Film Pralay

As per recent reports, Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Pralay is likely to begin shooting between July and August 2026. The zombie thriller will be helmed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who previously co-directed the acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Notably, Pralay will mark Jai Mehta’s first feature film as a director.

The report further mentions that Ranveer Singh will first complete Don 3, which is being directed by Farhan Akhtar and is scheduled to go on floors earlier in 2026. Once his work on Don 3 wraps up, the actor will reportedly shift his attention to Pralay. The final shooting schedule for the zombie film is expected to be finalised by January, following the completion of Ranveer’s commitments to Don 3.

With this timeline, director Jai Mehta is said to have sufficient time to develop the expansive world of Pralay. The film reportedly revolves around a protagonist battling to survive in a post-apocalyptic setting, using the zombie narrative to delve into themes of social breakdown, emotional turmoil, and moral decay.

Sources add that the makers plan to transform Mumbai into a dystopian landscape inspired by The Hunger Games, combining large-scale physical sets with advanced AI-driven visual effects to depict a deserted, decaying city.

Pralay has also been one of Ranveer Singh's most talked-about films even before official announcement. If reports are to be believed, then this quite possibly would mark a huge turning point in the way Bollywood approaches large-scale genre films, not only making statements when it comes to storytelling but also producing value.