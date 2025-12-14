Year Ender 2025: Kantara: Chapter 1 to Kaantha — Top IMDb-Rated Films of the Year
In 2025, films pushed boundaries with powerful storytelling and fresh creativity. IMDb has now revealed its top 10 highest-rated movies of the year, dominated by South and regional cinema, with just one Bollywood entry.
Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
The Gujarati film Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, released in 2025, has emerged as the highest-rated movie of the year on IMDb. The film has impressed audiences and critics alike, earning a strong rating of 8.7 on the popular movie database.
Kaantha
The South Indian film Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has secured the second position in this year’s IMDb ratings. The film has received an impressive 8.4 rating, reflecting strong audience appreciation and critical acclaim.
Kantara Chapter 1
Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 created massive buzz at the box office this year. With immense audience craze and critical acclaim, the film earned an impressive 8.3 rating on IMDb.
Eko
The Malayalam film Eko also made its mark in 2025. Starring Sandeep Pradeep, Simi Jifi, and Shaheer Mohammed, the film received positive audience response and secured a solid 8.3 rating on IMDb.
Film Tourist Family
M. Sasikumar and Simran's film Tourist Family, released this year, also got a great response. This movie received an 8.2 rating.
Bou Buttu Bhuta
The Odia film Bou Buttu Bhuta was also well-liked in 2025. It starred Babushaan Mohanty, Archita, and Aparajita Mohanty in lead roles. The movie got an 8.2 rating.
Homebound
The film Homebound starred Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The movie was well-liked by the audience. It received an 8.0 rating on IMDb.
Rekhachithram
Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, and Manoj K. Jayan's film Rekhachithram received a 7.9 rating on IMDb. The story of this film is quite interesting and full of mystery.
Court:State Vs A Nobody
The film Court: State Vs A Nobody was also well-liked. This Telugu movie stars Sridevi Appalla, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Sivaji. It received a 7.9 rating on IMDb.
Bison
Bison is a Tamil sports drama with Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, and Anupama Parameswaran. It has a 7.8 rating.
