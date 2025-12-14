Is Arjun Rampal married to Gabriella Demetriades? Here’s what Dhurandhar Star Said
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal revealed his engagement to Gabriella Demetriades on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, where he spoke candidly about love, sorrow, and fatherhood.
Is Arjun Rampal married to Gabriella Demetriades?
Arjun Rampal appeared to be enjoying more than just the huge success of Dhurandhar. While the film was approaching Rs 300 crore, the actor discreetly acknowledged a significant personal milestone during an interview on Rhea Chakraborty's new podcast Chapter 2.
What started as a normal conversation about love and relationships transformed into the moment Rampal disclosed that he and long-time partner Gabriella Demetriades were formally engaged — and he did it on camera, with no buildup.
Is Arjun Rampal married to Gabriella Demetriades?
The news came after Rhea shared a preview of the episode, in which Gabriella remarked, "We're not married now, but who knows?" Rampal then announced, "We are engaged!" We simply broke it on your program," resulting in a surprise that was both spontaneous and surprising.
Is Arjun Rampal married to Gabriella Demetriades?
The pair, who have been together since 2019 and have two boys, Arik and Ariv, candidly discussed love, parenthood, and how their relationship progressed.
Gabriella was overheard stating, "Your love comes with conditions; if a person behaves this way, they will have my approval or affection. But you can't do that with a child, right?
Is Arjun Rampal married to Gabriella Demetriades?
Rampal also pondered on mourning, recalling the death of his mother, Gwen, in 2018. "No one can prepare you for what happens when your parents die. So, I usually remark that losing a parent is similar to losing a limb.
Gabriella joked that she hadn't approached Arjun because he was "really hot" throughout their conversation. Rampal responded quite honestly, saying, "No, no. I pursued her because she was attractive, but then I understood there was more to it than that.
Is Arjun Rampal married to Gabriella Demetriades?
While both have kept their relationship private throughout the years, the engagement announcement comes at a time when Rampal's career is resurging owing to his role in Dhurandhar as Major Iqbal.
Is Arjun Rampal married to Gabriella Demetriades?
Arjun Rampal was formerly married to Mehr Jesia, a former supermodel and one of the most well-known faces of Indian fashion in the 1990s. The couple married in 1998 and remained together for two decades before announcing their split in 2018.
Despite their separation, Arjun and Mehr have maintained a cordial, co-parenting relationship with their daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, who remain an important part of both their lives.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.