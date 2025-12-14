Image Credit : rampal72 instagram

Arjun Rampal appeared to be enjoying more than just the huge success of Dhurandhar. While the film was approaching Rs 300 crore, the actor discreetly acknowledged a significant personal milestone during an interview on Rhea Chakraborty's new podcast Chapter 2.

What started as a normal conversation about love and relationships transformed into the moment Rampal disclosed that he and long-time partner Gabriella Demetriades were formally engaged — and he did it on camera, with no buildup.