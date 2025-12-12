Year Ender 2025: 8 Rumoured Couples of Bollywood of This Year; Check List Here
Year Ender 2025: In 2025, there are many celebs whose names were linked, and they were the talk of the town all year. So, let's get to know about Bollywood's most talked-about couples who made headlines in 2025
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya
Tara and Veer became the most talked-about pair of 2025 during a ramp walk. Since then, they've been spotted together everywhere, from Tara's birthday to the airport.
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar are often seen together at many events. Janhvi has even been spotted wearing a pendant with Shikhar's name on it several times.
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina debuted in the film 'The Archies'. Rumors of their affair started circulating right after the movie.
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda
Suhana and Agastya have been seen together many times, including at an event in New York. They both debuted in 'The Archies,' and have been in the news ever since.
Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Modi
Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Modi are often spotted together at various events. However, they haven't officially confirmed their relationship.
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia
Kriti's name is currently being linked with businessman Kabir Bahia. However, she has never made their relationship official.
Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant
Triptii Dimri's name has been linked to model-turned-businessman Sam Merchant. The two have been seen enjoying a vacation together.
Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda
Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda entered Bollywood with the blockbuster film 'Saiyyara'. People loved their chemistry, and dating rumors started soon after.
