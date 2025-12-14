Why Did Sameera Reddy Quit Bollywood? The Untold Story Behind Her Sudden Exit
Many beautiful and talented actresses in Bollywood suddenly left the industry. Sameera Reddy also worked in many superhit movies but has now distanced herself from the film industry.
Sameera Reddy is celebrating her 47th birthday today, December 14, 2025. She started her Bollywood career in 2002 with 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya', opposite Salman Khan's younger brother, Sohail Khan.
After her debut, Sameera Reddy starred in many big-budget movies like 'Darna Mana Hai', 'Musafir', 'Taxi No. 9211', 'Race', 'De Dana Dan', 'Aakrosh', and 'Tezz' in 2012, plus a cameo in 'No Entry'.
In 2014, the actress married businessman Akshai Varde. The next year, in 2015, she had a son and left the industry. In 2019, she became a mother to a daughter.
Sameera Reddy is happy with her family and is often seen in Goa. She experienced depression during her second pregnancy but has since recovered. She entertains fans by making reels on social media.
At her career's peak, Sameera was active in fashion, walking for top brands like Lakmé. Fans who admired her figure and smile still remember her today.
Sameera Reddy currently lives in Goa, in Porvorim. She is very passionate about fitness and is set to make a comeback with the horror-thriller 'Chimney' in 2025 or 2026.
