Radhika Apte recently made some interesting comments about violence in movies. Her comments are going viral. However, netizens are criticising and trolling Radhika herself.
Hearing Radhika Apte's name brings her past controversies to mind. Known for bold statements, she acted in Telugu films like Legend and Rakta Charitra but now has fewer roles.
Selling violence in the name of entertainment
During her 'Sali Mohabbat' promotion, Radhika's comments surprised many. She criticized how violence is sold as entertainment, calling the trend 'very disturbing'.
Indirect criticism of Dhurandhar
Many believe her indirect comments targeted the hit film 'Dhurandhar'. Netizens were shocked, as she did many films with intimate scenes and skin show early in her career.
Netizens troll Radhika
She has also acted in violent films. Now, with fewer commercial roles, she's doing content-driven projects. Netizens are trolling her, questioning her right to comment on violent films.
Ranveer Singh's film
There are also talks that many in Bollywood can't digest the success of 'Dhurandhar'. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and is directed by Aditya Dhar.
