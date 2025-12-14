Image Credit : Asianet News

Step inside Rana Daggubati's spectacular Rs 45 crore Hyderabad house, which has a calm lake view, a Rs 20 lakh room meant for binge-watching and seclusion, and a quirky bar with Rs 10 lakh in DIY bottle-crafted glassware.

This luxurious yet earthy apartment, which combines minimalism and Marvel fandom, symbolises the Baahubali star's eccentric personality and storytelling flair.