Year Ender 2025: Game Changer to Sikandar — Six Big-Budget Movies That Flopped Badly
In 2025, several big-budget films hit theatres with sky-high expectations, but many failed miserably. Despite massive spending, these highly promoted projects collapsed at the box office, together losing more than 1100 crore.
Game Changer
Budget: Approx. 450 Cr.
India Earnings: 131.17 Cr.
Verdict: Disaster
S. Shankar directed this Telugu action thriller starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Budget: Approx. 250-300 Cr.
India Earnings: 87.19 Cr.
Verdict: Disaster
This Telugu historical film stars Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol.
Vidaamuyarchi
Budget: Approx. 225-350 Cr.
India Earnings: 80.35 Cr.
Verdict: Disaster
This Tamil action thriller was directed by Magizh Thirumeni and starred Ajith Kumar.
Thug Life
Budget: Approx. 200-300 Cr.
India Earnings: 48 Cr.
Verdict: Disaster
This Tamil gangster action drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, starred Kamal Haasan.
Sikandar
Budget: Approx. 200 Cr.
India Earnings: 110.1 Cr.
Verdict: Disaster
This action thriller, directed by A. R. Murugadoss, starred Salman Khan.
Kannappa
Budget: Approx. 200 Cr.
India Earnings: 33.01 Cr.
Verdict: Disaster
This Telugu epic devotional film stars Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas.
