4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Yash showed his generous side while talking about his co-stars. He praised Ranbir Kapoor, saying, "Ranbir, you are amazing! The whole of India will celebrate the magic you have created." About Sai Pallavi, he said, "It's a feast to watch her as Sita; her eyes say it all." He also mentioned Rakul Preet Singh and senior actress Shobana, saying their roles add weight to the film.