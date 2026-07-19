Yash Leaves Fans Impressed With Fluent Hindi at Ramayana Prathama Sankalpa Event
Yash pleasantly surprised fans by speaking fluent Hindi at the Ramayana: Prathama Sankalpa event. The actor, who plays Ravana in the epic film, earned applause for confidently addressing the audience in Hindi.
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Rocking Star Yash made a grand appearance in Delhi for the 'Ramayana' event. He's not just a pan-India star anymore, but a global ambassador for our culture. Yash started his speech in his mother tongue, Kannada, showing he never forgets his roots.
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Yash revealed how special this film is to him. He's playing Ravana and spoke fluently in Hindi, saying, "This film gave me a wonderful opportunity to learn Hindi." He thanked producer Namit Malhotra, calling the movie an unforgettable journey, not just a job.
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"This isn't just our film, it's India's dream," Yash said, explaining their goal to take 'Ramayana' global. He added, "We are all united with one resolve: to take the great history of our country and the story of Prabhu Shri Ram to every corner of the world." He also gave a heartfelt thanks to director Nitesh Tiwari.
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Yash showed his generous side while talking about his co-stars. He praised Ranbir Kapoor, saying, "Ranbir, you are amazing! The whole of India will celebrate the magic you have created." About Sai Pallavi, he said, "It's a feast to watch her as Sita; her eyes say it all." He also mentioned Rakul Preet Singh and senior actress Shobana, saying their roles add weight to the film.
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The Delhi event was a star-studded affair. Big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, and Ajinkya Dev were present. Famous poet Kumar Vishwas hosted the grand event. It looks like Yash's 'Ramayana' is all set to become a milestone in Indian cinema.
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