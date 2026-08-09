Actor Bhumi Pednekar joined the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) for on-ground relief work in flood-hit Assam. She was seen travelling through flooded areas to distribute essential supplies, including solar lights, to affected families.

Bhumi Pednekar Joins Flood Relief Efforts

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined relief efforts in flood-hit Assam, working with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) to reach families affected by the natural calamity. The actor was seen travelling through flooded areas as volunteers continued relief work across the state.

Distributing Essential Supplies

Videos shared by Bhumi and BDRF show her making her way through waterlogged stretches, including during the night, to help distribute essential supplies. In one of the videos, Bhumi is seen travelling by car through a flooded road in the dark, with water covering parts of the route. Sharing the video, she spoke about the volunteers continuing their work despite the difficult conditions. "Doesn't matter what time of the day, volunteers are there supporting people @bdrf_official," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Bhumi also shared pictures and videos from the distribution of solar lights among families affected by the floods. She said the lights could help people who are facing problems with limited electricity while living in temporary shelters. "Distributed solar lights to flood-affected families who are struggling with limited access to electricity and safe lighting," she wrote.

Talking about the importance of the lights for families staying in temporary shelters, Bhumi added, "For families living in temporary shelters, a light after sunset is more than just a necessity; it brings safety, comfort, and hope."

Her visit to Assam comes after she faced criticism over her comments on protesters during the CJP protest in Delhi. Her remarks about abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to questions from some social media users about her response to the larger issues raised during the protest.

Other Public Figures Extend Support

Bhumi is among several public figures who have joined relief efforts in Assam. Actor Randeep Hooda also visited Sivasagar district, where he worked with NGO Global Sikhs to serve hot meals, or langar, to people affected by the floods. Comedian Samay Raina has also donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support people affected by the floods in the state. (ANI)