Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, announced she is expecting her second child with husband Ivor McCray. She shared an Instagram video revealing her baby bump, alongside her husband and son River. Celebrities congratulated the couple.

Celebrations Pour In "One more to love," Alanna wrote in her caption. As soon as she shared the news, many took to the comment section and congratulated the couple. Among them were Shibani Akhtar, Rysa Panday, Lara Bhupathi, Dino Morea, Karan Singh Grover and Anusha Dandekar, among others. Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday, commented, "Grand ma for the second time. god bless you." Ananya Panday, who was among the first ones to react, couldn't help but share their excitement on social media. About the Couple Alanna and Ivor got married in a grand wedding on March 16, 2023, following Hindu rituals in Mumbai with several Bollywood stars in attendance. Ivor and Alanna dated for many years before they decided on tying the knot.Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday.Alana and Ivor have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, USA. They also have a great number of followers on Instagram and keep making videos to keep their fans in the loop and entertained. They welcomed their first child, son River in 2024. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor Ananya Panday's cousin and social media content creator Alanna Panday is expecting her second child with her husband, Ivor McCray. Alanna shared the news on Instagram, sharing an adorable video with her family as she revealed her baby bump. In the video, Alanna can be seen accompanied by her husband and their son River. As the clip progresses, Alanna turns to show her baby bump and a framed image of her sonography. The family of three share a warm moment, cherishing the happy news."One more to love," Alanna wrote in her caption. As soon as she shared the news, many took to the comment section and congratulated the couple. Among them were Shibani Akhtar, Rysa Panday, Lara Bhupathi, Dino Morea, Karan Singh Grover and Anusha Dandekar, among others. Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday, commented, "Grand ma for the second time. god bless you." Ananya Panday, who was among the first ones to react, couldn't help but share their excitement on social media.Alanna and Ivor got married in a grand wedding on March 16, 2023, following Hindu rituals in Mumbai with several Bollywood stars in attendance. Ivor and Alanna dated for many years before they decided on tying the knot.Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday.Alana and Ivor have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, USA. They also have a great number of followers on Instagram and keep making videos to keep their fans in the loop and entertained. They welcomed their first child, son River in 2024. (ANI)