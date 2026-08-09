Sidharth Malhotra can't stop gushing over wife Kiara Advani's performance in 'Toxic'. He shared the trailer on Instagram, writing, 'Going to be one of your bests Ki!!' and expressing eagerness for the film's August 26 release.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra can't stop praising his wife Kiara Advani for her performance in Geetu Mohandas' directorial 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.

Sidharth shared the trailer of 'Toxic' on his Instagram story and wrote, "The effort, the grind, the passion...it's all going to show on the big screen. Going to be one of your bests Ki!!" Expressing high anticipation for the film's release, he further added, "Can't wait to see the magic @geetu_mohandas @thenameisyash, you and the entire team has created. Best wishes team #Toxic. Looking forward to 26th Aug."

About 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'

The trailer of 'Toxic' was unveiled on Saturday at a grand event in Bengaluru. Starring Yash in the titular role, the trailer of Toxic presents the film as a grand, action-packed story filled with emotion. It explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption. At the heart of Toxic lies the complex relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket, adding an emotional core to the larger-than-life gangster world.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The trailer also introduces a web of relationships and rivalries, with glimpses into the character arc of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The ensemble makes a strong impression, with each actor bringing distinct shades and intensity to their characters. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Pan-India Release Details

Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, 'Toxic' will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its world of action, thrill and larger-than-life storytelling to audiences across languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26. (ANI)