Actor-singer Piyush Mishra joined the JPSC-JSSC job aspirants' protest in Ranchi against exam irregularities. He interacted with students and sang his popular song 'Ik Bagal'. Singer Ankur R Pathak also joined the protest earlier.

Actor-singer Piyush Mishra joined the protest by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) job aspirants in Ranchi on Sunday, where he interacted with the protesters and later sang his popular song 'Ik Bagal' at the protest site.

Mishra Moved by Students' Plight

Mishra, who is known for his work in films such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur', was seen spending time with the protesting students at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. His presence at the protest came as the aspirants continued to demand action over alleged irregularities and changes in the examination system.

The actor-singer had earlier spoken about why he decided to visit the protest site. Mishra, who visited the protest site on Saturday, also said he was moved after watching interviews with some of the students and seeing their situation. "I did not come to extend my support for any other reason. I watched interviews with some of the students. I saw the pain and suffering in their eyes, and I saw their tears. That was enough for me."

Mishra also spoke about his bond with young people and said he wanted to help the protesters in whatever way he could. He said support in the form of "food, tarpaulins" and financial help had already been provided.

During his time at the protest, Mishra also picked up the mic and sang his famous song 'Ik Bagal', giving the gathering a musical moment amid the ongoing protest.

Singer Ankur Pathak Also Lends Support

Earlier, singer-composer Ankur R Pathak had also joined the JPSC-JSSC aspirants at the protest site on Friday. He backed the students' demand for action over alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations.

Speaking to ANI, Ankur said the students could go on to become the country's future administrators and leaders. He also urged people to come forward and support them. "In future, these students will become IAS, IPS, CM, MLA...If we don't come here today, what will we tell our children? Our future? I urge everyone who is hearing and watching me today to come here," he told ANI.

Protest Against Exam Irregularities

The JPSC-JSSC aspirants have been protesting in Ranchi over their concerns regarding alleged irregularities and changes in the examination system.