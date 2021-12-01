Will Jacqueline Fernandez friend Salman Khan help in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case? Her kissing pic goes viral

Is Jacqueline Fernandez planning to seek aid from her co-star and friend Salman Khan after her passionate picture with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral last week? Read this

Since last week Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news because of her leaked picture with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The person who is married to a Malayalam actress Leena Maria Paul. He was also the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.



The picture which went viral was a selfie featuring Sukesh planing a kiss on Jacqueline’s cheeks as both seemed happy inside a posh bathroom. According to media reports, the selfie was allegedly taken in April-June this year, when he was out on interim bail.



Yesterday, another picture from the exact location went viral where we can see the actress giving passionate kissing to Sukesh. It has also left netizens puzzled and made her earlier statement false, where she denied any relationship with Sukesh. Also Read: Is Jacqueline Fernandez in love? Actress plans to live-in with businessman boyfriend? Read this

Now the question is, will Jacqueline’s best friend Salman Khan come out and help his co-star? In her statement, Jacqueline has promised full cooperation with the ED officials in this investigation and allegedly said she might take help from her mentor Salman if things head south.

According to reports, Sukesh Chandrashekar and Jacqueline were reportedly in a relationship. Sukesh is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, and both were planning to live together. She was house-hunting between Juhu and Bandra at the starting of the year.

