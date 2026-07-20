THIS Oscar-Winning Director Still Doesn't Use A Smart-Phone; Here's Why
Despite leading some of Hollywood's biggest productions, Christopher Nolan has chosen to live without a smartphone. The Oscar-winning filmmaker believes avoiding constant digital distractions helps him stay focused and fuels his creativity
Christopher Nolan Avoids Smartphones to Stay Focused
Although he works with advanced filmmaking technology, Nolan has deliberately stayed away from smartphones. He has explained that he is easily distracted and prefers not to have the internet available every moment of the day. By limiting digital interruptions, he creates more space for uninterrupted thinking, allowing ideas to develop naturally during everyday moments that many people now spend browsing online.
Creativity Comes From Quiet Moments
Nolan believes some of his strongest creative ideas emerge when his mind is free from constant notifications and endless scrolling. Instead of filling every spare minute with online activity, he values moments of silence and reflection. This habit, according to the filmmaker, has played an important role in his writing and storytelling process throughout his career.
A Simple Lifestyle Mirrors His Filmmaking Philosophy
Nolan's preference for a flip phone reflects the same philosophy seen in his films. He has consistently favoured practical effects, large-format film cameras and immersive theatrical experiences over unnecessary digital enhancements. Even though he oversees large-scale productions, he reportedly does not use email personally, relying on his team to handle communication so he can focus on developing stories and directing films.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.