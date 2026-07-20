Netflix is set to roll out an exciting lineup this week

Musafir Cafe (July 24): A Hindi drama starring Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana, based on a bestselling novel. It follows a software engineer whose life takes an unexpected turn after two women enter his world.

Ransom Canyon Season 2 (July 23): The drama returns with three ranching families in Texas navigating love, rivalry, politics, and long-buried family secrets.

72 Hours (July 24): Kevin Hart stars in this comedy as a 40-year-old officer who joins a chaotic three-day bachelor party to save his career.

The Debt Collector (July 23): A Thai action thriller about a former debt collector with a terminal illness who returns to the criminal underworld seeking revenge.

Elite Force (July 22): A French action series where an elite officer leads a high-risk mission after a devastating attack on his unit while confronting his troubled past.

A Toxic Love Story (July 22): A true-crime docuseries inspired by the real Anaheim Craigslist case, following a newly married US Marshal couple caught in a dangerous stalking investigation.