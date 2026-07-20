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OTT Releases This Week: New Rom-Coms, Thrillers & Must-Watch Shows to Binge Right Now
Get ready for a super fun week! From Netflix and Prime Video to JioHotstar and SonyLIV, a bunch of new movies and web series are dropping. We've got the full list for you right here.
New on Netflix This Week
Netflix is set to roll out an exciting lineup this week
Musafir Cafe (July 24): A Hindi drama starring Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana, based on a bestselling novel. It follows a software engineer whose life takes an unexpected turn after two women enter his world.
Ransom Canyon Season 2 (July 23): The drama returns with three ranching families in Texas navigating love, rivalry, politics, and long-buried family secrets.
72 Hours (July 24): Kevin Hart stars in this comedy as a 40-year-old officer who joins a chaotic three-day bachelor party to save his career.
The Debt Collector (July 23): A Thai action thriller about a former debt collector with a terminal illness who returns to the criminal underworld seeking revenge.
Elite Force (July 22): A French action series where an elite officer leads a high-risk mission after a devastating attack on his unit while confronting his troubled past.
A Toxic Love Story (July 22): A true-crime docuseries inspired by the real Anaheim Craigslist case, following a newly married US Marshal couple caught in a dangerous stalking investigation.
New on Prime Video This Week
'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' (July 24): This drama on Prime Video stars KK Menon and Naveen Kasturia. A Delhi government school principal launches a special program that yields unexpected results. Soon, a team of teachers tries to change the entire education system.
New on JioHotstar This Week
'Stuart Fails To Save The Universe' (July 24): Fans of 'The Big Bang Theory' will see familiar faces in this series. Stuart Bloom accidentally creates a multiverse crisis and then tries his best to fix it.
'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' (July 25): The fourth and final season of this globally popular anime's last story arc starts streaming this week.
New on SonyLIV This Week
New on Apple TV+ This Week
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