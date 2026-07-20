Bigg Boss Kannada fame Aishwarya Sindogi has filed a police complaint over alleged social media harassment and derogatory comments. The actress accused individuals of targeting her through fake accounts and damaging her reputation. Sanjay Nagar police have registered an FIR and begun a cyber investigation.

Social media has become a powerful platform for celebrities to connect with their fans, but it has also become a space where online abuse and trolling are increasingly common. While many public figures choose to ignore criticism, abusive and defamatory comments often cross the line. Joining the growing list of celebrities taking legal action against online harassment, Bigg Boss Kannada fame and television actress Aishwarya Sindogi has filed a police complaint against individuals allegedly targeting her through fake social media accounts.

The actress has accused them of repeatedly posting offensive and defamatory comments with the intention of damaging her reputation.

Actress Alleges Defamatory Comments on Social Media

According to Aishwarya, she has been facing abusive comments on her Instagram and Facebook posts for quite some time. While she initially chose to ignore the trolling, she alleged that the comments gradually became more offensive and defamatory.

The actress claimed that the repeated abuse was intended to tarnish her image and reputation, causing her significant mental distress. After enduring the harassment for an extended period, she decided to seek legal action.

Known Person Allegedly Behind the Fake Accounts

In her complaint, Aishwarya reportedly stated that the person responsible for the alleged online harassment is someone known to her rather than an anonymous stranger.

She alleged that the individual had threatened her in the past, following which she had approached the police. According to the complaint, the same person is suspected of creating multiple fake social media accounts to continue targeting and harassing her online.

Police Register FIR, Cyber Investigation Underway

Aishwarya approached the Sanjay Nagar Police Station and lodged a formal complaint against those allegedly responsible for the harassment.

"I will not allow those who are invading my privacy and trying to harass me to go unpunished," the actress said.

Based on her complaint, the Sanjay Nagar police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Cybercrime experts have also been roped in to trace the fake accounts and identify those responsible for the alleged abuse.

Actress Seeks Strict Action Against Trolls

The complaint comes amid growing concerns over online abuse targeting celebrities and women on social media.

In recent months, the police have taken action against individuals accused of posting abusive comments about actresses such as Ramya and Vijayalakshmi Darshan. Aishwarya has now sought similar legal action against those allegedly involved in targeting her.

Her decision to approach the police has been widely appreciated, with many supporters expressing hope that the case will send a strong message against online harassment and the misuse of fake social media accounts.