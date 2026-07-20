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Christopher Nolan Praises RRR Calls It a Game Changer and a Landmark for Indian Cinema
Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan has shared his thoughts on Telugu cinema, praising its storytelling and cinematic ambition. His latest remarks have excited fans, adding to the growing global recognition of Indian and Telugu films.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Christopher Nolan
After S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali, the stature of Telugu cinema has been growing day by day. With Pan-India and Pan-World films, Telugu movies are shining alongside films from other languages. The language barriers in cinema have disappeared. Now, Indian cinema is on a mission to conquer the world market.
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Image Credit : People
The Odyssey's India Release
Hollywood films are doing amazingly well in India. Christopher Nolan's recent release, 'The Odyssey', is a huge hit here. For the film's release, Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and the crew personally came to Mumbai for the premiere. People are praising 'The Odyssey' as another visual masterpiece from Nolan.
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Nolan Speaks About Telugu Cinema
While the whole world is praising Nolan, he is showering praise on a Telugu film. We can say this is a proud moment for all Telugu people. We have to give a big hats-off to director S.S. Rajamouli for making Nolan talk about Telugu cinema.
Hearing Christopher Nolan speak about Indian cinema & RRR is a moment we’ll cherish beyond words.
From one storyteller’s universe to another… thank you sir. #RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/zNkyYoQQXB
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) July 19, 2026
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Image Credit : SS Rajamouli/ Facebook
Nolan's Praise for RRR
In an interview, Nolan spoke about Indian actors and filmmakers not getting enough recognition on the global stage. He said that the old distribution model limited a country's films to its own borders. But now, those lines are blurring. For example, he said, if you take 'RRR', it broke into the American market.
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Image Credit : Social Media
The Credit Goes to Rajamouli
Nolan pointed out that America is a very big market for movie audiences, and RRR succeeded there. He also noted that many films are now playing all over the world. The credit for Telugu cinema reaching such heights goes to Rajamouli. It's not just Nolan; in the past, James Cameron and other Hollywood filmmakers have also praised Rajamouli.
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