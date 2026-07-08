Actors and politicians Pawan Kalyan and Sonu Sood mourned the passing of their young fan, Niranjan. Both stars had recently met the boy, who was battling a severe illness, and shared heartfelt messages hailing his courage and unforgettable smile.

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan condoled the demise of his young fan Niranjan and said it is "heartbreaking that a child with such courage has left us so soon" Pawan Kalyan recalled his earlier visit to Niranjan's home in Hanumakonda in Telangana.

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Sharing the glimpses of his meeting, Pawan Kalyan wrote, "The news that Niranjan is no more has deeply shaken my heart. The moments from just a few days ago when I visited Niranjan's home in Hanumakonda and met him are still vividly alive in my mind. That little one, who waited for me despite battling severe illness, the tiny smile that bloomed on his face the moment he saw me, all of these will remain forever as unforgettable memories."

Kalyan also hailed the courage displayed by Niranjan at a time when he was battling the disease. "Even as his body fought the disease, his mind stood firm with immense courage. The hope and self-confidence he showed toward life, even while enduring such pain, are invaluable. It is heartbreaking that a child with such courage has left us so soon. I extend my deepest condolences to Niranjan's family members. I pray that God grants them the strength to bear this irreparable sorrow. Dear Niranjan, the smile you showed, the courage, the love you shared will remain in my heart forever. I pray to God that your soul attains peace," added Pawan Kalyan.

Sonu Sood expresses sorrow

Actor Sonu Sood also expressed his sorrow for the passing of Niranjan, who came to Warangal to meet the actor after he expressed his wish to meet him. While extending his condolences, the actor wrote, "Little Niranjan came all the way from Warangal with his parents to meet me. Battling a rare illness, he carried a smile that could light up any room. It was his wish to meet me, but I feel blessed that our paths crossed. Today, we've lost this brave little soul. My heartfelt prayers are with his family during this unimaginable loss. Rest in peace, my little friend. Your smile will stay with me forever. Om Shanti."

On the work front

On the cinema front, actor Pawan Kalyan has announced the sequel of his hit film 'OG'. The movie will be directed by Sujeeth. As for Sonu Sood, the actor made his directorial debut last year with the movie 'Fateh'. The film starred Sood in the titular role, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.