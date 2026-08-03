Hrithik Roshan has been steadily expanding his commercial real estate portfolio over the years. Earlier, he, along with his father Rakesh Roshan's HRX Digitech LLP and his mother Pramila Roshan's Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, acquired 10 office units in Andheri West for Rs 28 crore. Separately, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan invested in five more commercial units in the same locality. On the residential front, Hrithik had also leased his sea-facing Juhu apartment to actor-singer Saba Azad for a reported monthly rent of Rs 75,000. His latest commercial lease further reflects his strategy of building long-term wealth through high-value real estate investments alongside his film career.