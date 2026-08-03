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Hrithik Roshan Leases Mumbai Office Space for Rs 17 Lakh Monthly Rent; Five-Year Deal Details
Hrithik Roshan has added another milestone to his growing real estate investments by leasing a premium commercial property in Mumbai's Andheri West. The five-year agreement is expected to generate a steady rental income with a planned rent hike
Hrithik Roshan Leases Premium Mumbai Office Space
Hrithik Roshan has leased out a commercial property at Lotus Nilkamal Business Park in Andheri West, Mumbai, to Clearsynth Labs Limited. According to property registration records, the five-year lease began on April 1, 2026, and will remain in effect until March 31, 2031. The office space spans nearly 6,000 sq. ft., consists of seven office units, and comes with seven dedicated parking spaces, making it a premium commercial asset in the city.
Rental Income to Increase During the Lease Period
Under the agreement, the actor will receive a monthly rent of Rs 17 lakh for the first three years, from April 2026 to March 2029. From April 2029 onwards, the rent will increase to Rs 19.55 lakh per month for the remaining two years of the contract. The tenant has also provided a security deposit of Rs 68 lakh, highlighting the scale of the commercial leasing arrangement.
Commercial Investments Continue to Grow
Hrithik Roshan has been steadily expanding his commercial real estate portfolio over the years. Earlier, he, along with his father Rakesh Roshan's HRX Digitech LLP and his mother Pramila Roshan's Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, acquired 10 office units in Andheri West for Rs 28 crore. Separately, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan invested in five more commercial units in the same locality. On the residential front, Hrithik had also leased his sea-facing Juhu apartment to actor-singer Saba Azad for a reported monthly rent of Rs 75,000. His latest commercial lease further reflects his strategy of building long-term wealth through high-value real estate investments alongside his film career.
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