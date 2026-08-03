- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside PHOTOS Sunil Grover's Super Stylish Mumbai Home With Artistic Murals, Cosy Corners and Sunlit Interiors
Inside PHOTOS Sunil Grover's Super Stylish Mumbai Home With Artistic Murals, Cosy Corners and Sunlit Interiors
Known for his iconic character Gutthi, Sunil Grover owns a stylish two-storey home in Mumbai's Goregaon. Filled with artistic murals, cosy corners and abundant natural light, the residence beautifully reflects his creative personality and family life
19
Image Credit : YT Channel
Sunil Grover is a versatile actor and comedian, but we all know and love him for his iconic character, Gutthi. For years, he has entertained us on TV and in films with his spot-on comic timing and unique expressions. The man can truly adapt to any role!
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
29
Image Credit : YT Channel
Sunil's stylish two-story home is in Mumbai's Goregaon area. The house is designed to show his personality and creativity. It has warm wooden touches, huge windows from floor to ceiling, and open spaces. It's a mix of modern style and a fun vibe, just like Sunil's own career.
39
Image Credit : YT Channel
The house perfectly mixes elegance with a bit of fun. It has double-height ceilings and comfy seating areas that make you feel welcome. Sunlight just pours into the rooms, making the whole place feel airy and close to nature.
49
Image Credit : YT Channel
The artistic touches are a major highlight here. Sunil has hand-painted murals and a beautiful 'tree of life' artwork in his home. This shows his love for art and his own creative side. Every room has its own unique character because of this.
59
Image Credit : YT Channel
The house has very smartly planned functional spaces. Sunil has a special theatre room where he works on scripts and practices his roles. There's also a mezzanine level that acts as his creative 'command centre' for all his projects.
69
Image Credit : YT Channel
Check out the dining area! It has a unique 'Mama Bear, Papa Bear' setup. This fun and quirky design adds so much personality to family meals. It really shows how the house is playful but also thoughtfully designed with great attention to detail.
79
Image Credit : YT Channel
The house also has great outdoor connections. The balconies and garden areas offer amazing views of the Mumbai skyline. All the greenery brings a sense of calm, mixing city life with a touch of nature. These outdoor spots make living here even better.
89
Image Credit : YT Channel
Sunil's wife, Aarti Grover, was the main person behind the home's design. She made sure to balance open spaces with practical use. Aarti used soft fabrics, earthy colours, and natural materials to make the home peaceful, comfy, and a true reflection of their lifestyle.
99
Image Credit : YT Channel
Every single corner of this house has a story. It has rotating windows that add a cool, dynamic character, and also has cozy spots for the family to just chill. The whole layout is designed to inspire creativity and warmth, making it perfect for both work and relaxation.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos